“Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is happiness because we see joy in people. It is forgetting self and finding time for others. It is discarding the meaningless and stressing the true values.” Thomas S. Monson

The annual Home Hardware Toy Drive is happening this year on December 16 & 17! You can get into the true spirit of the holiday by donating a toy for The Salvation Army.

Moose FM will live on location at Home Hardware on December 16 & 17, so come down say Hi!

Home Hardware will start accepting donations on December 5th, and their hours are:

Monday – Saturday 8a.m.–5:30p.m.

