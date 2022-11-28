Think you have the Best Decked house in Fort. St. John? Light up the map by adding your Festive house on the Fero Construction Best Decked map!

www.energeticcity.ca/christmas

By adding your house to the map, you’ll let the community know that you have a Decked out house for the holidays & you want them to see it!

Fero Constuction presents Best Decked 2022!

Story Continues Below

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More