VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has updated special weather statements, warning of strong winds, sub-zero temperatures and snow for south coastal B.C. and much of Vancouver Island.

Cold, arctic air is pushing down from the Interior and brisk outflow winds will develop, followed by dropping temperatures through to at least Wednesday.

Residents in all areas of southwestern B.C., with the exception of the northern top of Vancouver Island, have been told to expect snow starting Tuesday with accumulations of about 15 centimetres.

Special weather statements have also been posted for Whistler, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada says there will be significant accumulations of snow Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Depending on the location, that snow could transition to rain, although it says there’s a slight risk of freezing rain for parts of the Fraser Valley.

The weather office says warmer air will prompt the transition to rain sometime before Wednesday morning, but that might be delayed for inland locations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.

