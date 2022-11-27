VANCOUVER — Federal officials are set to make an announcement today in Vancouver about Canada’s long-promised Indo-Pacific strategy.

A media advisory from Global Affairs Canada says the Indo-Pacific region is key for Canada’s economic growth, prosperity and security.

Details have been emerging this month about what the strategy will involve.

Story Continues Below

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok, Thailand, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it demonstrates Ottawa’s “serious commitment” to the region, showing Canada is “very much present” through partnerships and investments.

Trudeau has said the new strategy will include “increased defence investments” to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister has also said Ottawa will spend $13.5 million to launch a team in Canada and Asia to form energy partnerships.

The advisory says Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will be joined in Vancouver today by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino, Minister of International Trade Mary Ng, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray and Harjit Sajjan, minister of international development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.

Canada’s participation in the APEC forum earlier this month ended with a pledge of $183 million in new funding over five years to strengthen ties to the region, part of the forthcoming Indo-Pacific strategy.

That includes $92.5 million to create about 60 new jobs, both at Canada’s missions in the region and within Global Affairs Canada.

There is also $45 million for trade missions and about $32 million to set up Canada’s first agricultural office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More