Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Email* Join for Free

A quick note from last week's edition: thank you so much to everyone who suggested some local restaurants! We have passed the info on to the staff and they are very excited to check those places out. We got a lot of recommendations, but a couple that got multiple mentions were Audielicious and Spicy Fusion in case you were looking for new recommendations as well.

Story Continues Below

Behind the Scenes

Our latest investigative story is now available for you to read! Check it out here:

In this article, our investigative reporter Spencer Hall attempted to dive into the permit delays affecting the resource sector in our area. Unfortunately, there were a lot of involved parties that were quite strict with their answers. To share his experience and to provide context for readers, Spencer has also written an op-ed. You can read that here:

Our investigative stories are made possible thanks to our Supporters! As a benefit, they even received the story a day earlier than everyone else. If you want to learn more about how you can help ensure more investigative stories are written, click the button below. Plus, everyone who becomes a Supporter by December 1 will be entered to win our $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of November 20 to 26, 2022

Bodybuilders Represent: over the last couple of weeks we have had a handful of local bodybuilders representing the region. Here is the story on one from Fort St John and here is the story on one from Dawson Creek. Individuals Arrested with Stolen Truck: the Grande Prairie RCMP arrested two individuals in a stolen truck believed to be involved in criminal offences in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek. Hospitalization after Accident: a Fort St. John man ended up in hospital after a vehicle incident on the Alaska Highway near Liard River Hot Springs. We wish him a speedy recovery.

To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More