VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a dozen snowfall warnings or winter storm watches for communities across southern British Columbia.

A Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior, bringing heavy snow and strong winds Friday and Saturday before it tapers off on Sunday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the Boundary, East Columbia, Kootenay Lake, Shuswap, West Columbia and West Kootenay regions.

Story Continues Below

Winter storm watches have been issued for parts of Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Nicola region, the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and South Thompson areas.

The weather office says the storm is expected to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns drivers that heavy snow is also expected in the coastal passes and combined with gusting winds, it will create poor driving conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More