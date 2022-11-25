FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Volunteers are needed to survey Fort St. John’s seniors living in Peace Villa.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate British Columbia is conducting a province-wide survey of seniors in care homes to make improvements locally and provincially.

Peace Villa’s residents will need someone to visit them, ask their opinion on their living situation, and listen to their stories.

Surveyors are needed most in January 2023, and training will occur before Christmas. All required training will be provided in a one-day session, and the volunteer hours will be self-scheduled.

Volunteers will be screened and asked to commit to at least 40 hours of surveying.

The survey will be offered in English, French, Punjabi, Chinese Simplified (Mandarin), Chinese Traditional (Cantonese), German, Spanish, Korean, Persian, Filipino and Italian.

Additional languages will be added if needed.

In 2016 and 2017, over 800 survey volunteers donated over 25,000 hours visiting every long-term care home in B.C.

To learn more about the survey, visit surveybcseniors.org.

To volunteer, visit the website’s volunteer page or call 1-877-952-9181.

