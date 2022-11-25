FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Light a Moose radiothon has raised a grand total of $1 million for the hospital foundation since 2004.

For three days, starting on November 23rd, both 100.1 Moose FM staff and hospital foundation staff were on location at the Murray GM parking lot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. collecting donations.

On the first day, over $40,000 was raised, and the foundation’s $100,000 goal this year was reached midway through the final day.

This year’s Light a Moose raised $149,640.

Moose FM owner Adam Reaburn said he is amazed by the million-dollar result, noting that in the first year he thinks only three or four thousand dollars was raised.

“To think that over that time we’ve hit a million dollars raised for the hospital foundation, that’s just an amazing number,” Reaburn said.

“It just shows the support the community has given towards this fundraiser and the hospital foundation as a whole.”

The milestone was hit in part due to matching donations from Mustang Rentals and NorthRiver Midstream, as well as community members challenging one another.

Kelly Amboe, the hospital foundation’s executive director, said she is excited to have hit this milestone.

“The community has once again shown us how generous they are and stepped up to the plate and helped us raise well over a hundred thousand dollars for this very important piece of equipment,” Amboe said.

“It started so small and with a simple concept… Here we are, 19 years later and making a big difference, which is amazing.”

This year, all the proceeds will go towards a Spectra Stainer and coverslipper.

“This piece of equipment will greatly improve cancer diagnostics locally,” said Megan Brooks, community giving and events coordinator with the foundation.

“[This] could mean accurate and timely results for tissue samples which will allow patients to seek necessary treatment faster.”

Last year, $179,188 was raised, breaking the record for the highest amount raised, and the funds were used on a patient monitoring system.

