FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Heavy snowfall is expected on Highway 97 in the Pine Pass starting Saturday morning.

According to Environment Canada, 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is expected from early Saturday morning until Saturday evening.

Reduced visibility is expected due to 30 to 50-kilometre-an-hour winds from the southwest.

Environment Canada says light snow will fall Friday night, preceding the heavy snow weather system on Saturday.

As the weather system leaves Saturday night, arctic air will plummet temperatures and bring flurries into the Pine Pass.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that the weather in the mountain can change suddenly, which may result in hazardous driving conditions.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and put together an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

