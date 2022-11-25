COQUITLAM, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver say they believe the shooting deaths of two people inside a vehicle is related to the ongoing gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation of the shooting in Coquitlam, B.C.

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but police say the third person’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police say in a statement they’ve identified one of those shot dead as 25-year-old Ramin Salam.

Investigators say they are still working to identify the second victim who was killed.

Coquitlam RCMP said officers responded to numerous calls about a possible shooting in a residential neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

