DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A $1.1 million increase in capital expenditure and revenue was amended into Dawson Creek’s financial plan.

Dawson Creek council approved the amended financial plan bylaw for 2022-2026 during Monday’s council meeting.

The financial plan was amended due to cost increases and projects approved by council throughout 2022.

The report provided a further breakdown of what capital projects the money was used for and where the money is being moved from to compensate.

The projects were organized into three main groups. These groups were water capital projects at $81,510, general capital projects at $997,278, and an increase in equipment pool at $68,945.

The sources of capital revenue were also outlined in three major sections. These were an increase in government transfers at $856,000, an increase in reserves at $573,960, and a decrease in transfers from the capital reserves at $291,227.

The Five Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 4339, 2022, requires the council to have an approved financial plan before tax rates can be set and allows for the amendment of the financial plan bylaw at any time.

The bylaw went through its three readings at the October 17th council meeting and was adopted by council on November 21st.

For further details, see the full report included below.

