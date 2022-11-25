FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Most of the city-owned facilities are in good condition, according to a facility condition assessment.

An assessment is completed every five to six years, with half of the buildings being done in the first year and half the next. In 2021 and 2022, all city-owned facilities were assessed.

The assessments are done based on a facility condition index, shown in the image below:

The calculation of the Facility Condition Index. (City of Fort St. John)

The buildings assessed were:

Pomeroy Sports Centre

North Peace Arena

North Peace Cultural Centre

City Hall

Surerus Park Clubhouse

RCMP Building

IT Building

Public Works Building

Curling Club

Fire Hall

Ground Building

Kids Arena House Arena

For index calculation, the lower the percentage, the better shape the building is in.

The Fire Hall rated the lowest on the index out of all the buildings assessed at 1 per cent. Built in 2011, the hall is one story and approximately 2,000 square metres.

The North Peace Arena had the highest facility condition rating at 15.5 per cent, putting it in the “fair” category, according to the index. The one-story arena was built in 1972 and is approximately 4,300 square metres in size.

The next assessment will be in 2026 and 2027.

The full assessment results can be viewed below:

