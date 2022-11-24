FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Museum is hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Tea for the first time since 2019.

On Wednesday, December 7th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a light lunch and tea with homemade treats and catered sandwiches for $10.

Heather Sjoblom, the museum curator, said they serve tea and coffee in fancy, antique cups that were donated for the purpose of the event.

Fort St. John Museum Christmas Tea treats. (Fort St. John Museum – Supplied)

“You can also see our exhibits which are all decorated for Christmas,” Sjoblom explained.

Additionally, members of the North Peace Historical Society will receive 10 per cent off in the gift shop the entire day.

For more information, visit the Fort St. John North Peace Museum’s Facebook page.

