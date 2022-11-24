GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALTA. — The Grande Prairie RCMP arrested two individuals in a stolen truck believed to be involved in criminal offences in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

On November 5th, the crime reduction unit located a silver Dodge flat-deck truck allegedly used in multiple criminal occurrences in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop.

Story Continues Below

The occupants eventually abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away before being arrested.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Wembley in August 2022.

Darin Loeppky, a 46-year-old resident of Wembley, and Chantal McDonald, a 41-year-old resident of Beaverlodge, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

McDonald was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 5th, 2022.

Loeppky was further charged with flight from police, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and unlawful possession of a government identity document.

Loeppky was also wanted on outstanding warrants from British Columbia.

Following a release hearing, Loeppky was released from custody for his Alberta matters and is scheduled to appear in Grand Prairie Provincial Court on November 28th. He was held in custody for his B.C. matters and transported back to the province to be brought before the courts in B.C.

The Grande Prairie RCMP said the timely sharing of information between RCMP jurisdictions was instrumental in locating these individuals and recovering the stolen truck.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More