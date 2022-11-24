POUCE COUPE, B.C. — Police worked to locate two suspects earlier this week following a break-and-enter in Pouce Coupe.

On November 22nd, at 4:35 a.m., the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress in Pouce Coupe.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a white Ford F-350 pickup truck speeding away.

The truck then drove through a ditch and two fences before it stopped. The two suspects then got out of the vehicle and ran.

Adrian Meck, 36, was arrested by police near the scene while attempting to hide in bushes.

Police Dog Service attended the scene and worked alongside officers to locate 29-year-old Cody Gladue, who surrendered and was arrested.

The vehicle driven by the two men has been identified as the same truck that evaded police several times earlier in the night and was confirmed to be stolen.

Meck has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief over $5,000, flight from police, driving while disqualified, driving with a suspended license and driving while prohibited.

Meck has gained 18 charges spanning five different police files since August 2022, including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, amongst others.

Gladue has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of probation, mischief, and flight from police.

Additionally, Gladue was charged with driving while prohibited in April 2022.

The Dawson Creek RCMP would like to remind the public to report suspicious circumstances to aid police in making arrests and recommending charges.

