FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Moms Playdate Group has announced plans to open a play café in Fort St. John.

Founder and organizer of the group, Amy Crawford, says she wants a place that could act as a hub for families with young children to connect.

There is no opening day for the play café yet. Crawford says she needs to find the suitable building before the group can go ahead with a timeline.

Story Continues Below

“I want it to be easily accessible for every family, whether they drive or use public transportation,” Crawford said.

She wants the play place to focus on “imaginative and creative play for children from newborn to school age” that will include a café serving fresh coffee and snacks for parents.

Furthermore, she hopes the space will be able to be used outside of business hours as a rental space for events such as birthday parties or classes for children and caregivers.

Once the location has been found, Crawford said the group will move in and begin renovations. She also specified that the play café will be run as a business and funded privately.

For future updates or to learn more about the North Peace Moms Playdate Group, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More