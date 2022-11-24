COQUITLAM, B.C. — Two people are dead and another has been injured in a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C.

A statement from Coquitlam RCMP says officers responded to numerous calls about a possible shooting in a residential neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two people were found unresponsive in a vehicle surrounded by spent shell casings.

One of those victims died at the scene and the statement says the second person died a short time later in hospital.

The third victim was found nearby and is being treated in hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mounties and homicide detectives remained in the neighbourhood overnight and want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack or has dashcam, cellphone or surveillance video of the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press

