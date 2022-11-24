FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Conservation officers will reportedly be monitoring the Fort St. John Hospital area after a coyote attack on Monday morning.

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) confirmed it received a report of a dog involved in an altercation with two coyotes on November 21st.

According to the BCCOS, the dog was walking off-leash with its owner close by when the incident occurred, and the dog was not seriously injured.

Story Continues Below

Conservation Officers spoke to the owner and confirmed that the coyote did not come into contact with humans.

The BCCOS would also like to remind the public to take precautions when outside in case of wildlife encounters.

Tips to stay safe around wildlife can be found on the Government of British Columbia’s website.

The City of Fort St. John responded on social media after a resident posted their story about the incident.

When there is a conflict between humans and wildlife, call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More