DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District has approved a grant request from STARS Air Ambulance.

STARS requested that the board authorize a multi-year grant of $170,000 per year for three years, starting in 2023, for a total of $510,000.

STARS is a non-profit organization, and the funding from the board would go towards helping with core operational costs.

Story Continues Below

The regional district said it’s been a supporter of STARS since 2009 and, since that time, has provided over $2 million in grants towards the air ambulance service.

The air ambulance service operates out of Alberta and has run a total of 15 missions into the Peace River area in 2022. Ten of these missions were to municipal sites, and five were to rural sites.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More