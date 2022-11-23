TAYLOR, B.C. — Taylor council has agreed to increase the budget for its public works shop after switching contractors put them over budget.

A staff report presented to council at the regular meeting on November 21st requested that council amend the public works shop’s budget to ensure the project can see completion by the end of 2022.

Initially, the project was contracted to SBL Contractors, but the district had to find a new contractor after a geotechnical report said the property could not support a post structure without a proper foundation.

Working with SBL Contractors, the building would have gone over budget, so the district put the work out for tender again and approved a contract with WL Construction.

The amendment approved on Monday will increase the budget for the shop by $142,396.

This is due to the initial budget having a $60,000 shortfall, and the remaining $82,396 was from work already done by SBL Contractors.

Chief administrative officer of Taylor, Moira Green, says that those who work in operations at the new facility are enjoying their “new house.”

Green also said that the building has room for all of the district’s emergency equipment, which makes for better consolidation, and provides more storage space.

WL Construction began working on the project on August 21st, 2021 and reached “substantial completion” on August 2nd, 2022. The shop officially opened on October 3rd, 2022.

