FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The results from two park and recreation engagement sessions held by the City of Fort St. John this year have been released.

The sessions were organized to determine what services and amenities the community wants in Fort St. John for the next 10 years.

Some of the most popular requests from people included an aquatics facility with 30 votes, an indoor pickleball space with 21 votes, and outdoor play equipment with 21 votes.

Another request was an indoor trampoline park with 25 votes.

Other notable requests were an outdoor pool at 18 votes, a focus on the library at 10 votes, and a new gymnastics facility also at 10 votes.

The data was collected at two engagement events in 2022. The first was at Festival Plaza’s Open House on June 20th, and the second on July 1st at the Canada Day celebrations at Centennial Park.

Approximately 30 residents attended the Festival Plaza’s Open House, and around 250 residents stopped by the pop-up booth at the Canada Day celebrations.

For the full report, visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

