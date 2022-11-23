FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Primary Care Clinic is accepting walk-ins this Friday.

The walk-in is available for North Peace Primary patients with or without a doctor.

According to a social media post, the walk-in event is a trial run with hopes of making the service available again in the future.

The clinic will be accepting walk-ins during regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic is located at 10504 100 Avenue, unit 130 and can be reached at 260-262-0016.

Priority will be given to those who call or show up earlier in the day.

