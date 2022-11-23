

CALGARY, ALTA. — The Fort St. John Elks sent six skaters to Calgary to compete in the Can-Am International long track meet at the Olympic Oval last weekend.

The speedskating club, including three alumni, succeeded in setting personal bests in each distance they competed in.

Elks’ coach Richard Stickle was impressed with his team’s performance.

“It’s really unbelievable,” said Stickle. “I’ve never seen results like this.”

Elks alumni Josh Telizyn came in second overall in the 500m #2 and 1000m #1 races.

Telizyn competed with fellow Elks alumni Brooke Braun and Keiran Hanson at the event. The three skaters are currently training in Calgary.

Elks Skaters Hannah North, Matthew Mitchell, Jack Hanson, Connor Mason-Bennett, Austin MacGregor, and Cheyanne Key travelled to Calgary to compete in last weekend’s meet as well. All six skaters train in Fort St. John.

All nine skaters achieved personal bests throughout the three-day event.

