FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The annual Poppy Campaign in Fort St. John set a record this year, raising $24,877.04.

Tracy Radcliffe, the commanding officer for the 2276 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in Fort St. John, said she has kept totals since the 90s, and this is the best year she’s seen.

“We were just blown away by people’s generosity,” Radcliffe said.

The funds will go towards the local Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund, which helps local veterans with their needs, such as installing wheelchair ramps in homes, buying or fixing vehicles, and helping send veterans to school to learn a different trade.

“Gone are [the] days when you have to worry about ramps, walkers, and wheelchairs.”

She added that the cadets who took part were excited to do so.

“They came back with stories of what people told them about their experiences or their questions,” Radcliffe said.

The previous record was set in 2018 with almost $22,000 raised.

