FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John man ended up in hospital after a vehicle incident on the Alaska Highway near Liard River Hot Springs.

On November 21st, Northern Rockies RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on the Alaska Highway.

A northbound pickup truck left the highway and rolled down a steep embankment before striking a tree.

Story Continues Below

The 23-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the truck’s passenger was able to flag down help.

The driver was airlifted from Watson Lake to a hospital in Vancouver for treatment.

RCMP is still investigating the cause of the collision but states that it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Northern Rockies RCMP would like to thank the employees of White Bear Industries and Liard River Lodge, who attended and provided first aid to the driver for approximately three hours while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More