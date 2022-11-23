FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John resident was successful in her first bodybuilding competition earlier this month.

At the Vancouver Fall Classic, Clirissa Avery competed in the bikini category, which was split into four classes by height, and placed second in her class.

Out of 15 competitors, Avery also placed third in the true novice category.

Despite calling the preparation leading to the competition a “long road”, overall, she said she enjoyed the journey.

Clirissa Avery posing on stage with other competitors. (Supplied-Taken by Ali Sohrab Photography)

Avery plans on enjoying her off-season and deciding on future competitions at a later date.

She also had some advice for competition hopefuls — just go for it.

“Once you decide to do it, push yourself and don’t give up,” Avery said. “It’s all worth it.”

Avery is the second Peace region bodybuilder to place in the Vancouver Fall Classic, with Dévre Gibson taking home first in her class and overall bikini.

