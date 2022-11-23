FORT NELSON, B.C. — A Fort Nelson man has been charged with firearms-related offences after police executed a search warrant on November 18th.

The Northern Rockies RCMP searched a residence in the 5500 block of 48th Street in Fort Nelson, where three stolen firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, various other stolen items, and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine were seized.

The warrant was granted after police received information to support the claim that stolen items were stored inside the residence.

Nathan Dejonghe, a 35-year-old Fort Nelson resident, was arrested by police and charged with firearms-related offences.

He was released after appearing before a judge with a court date scheduled for December 2022.

