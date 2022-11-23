This holiday season, all of our Supporters are entered to win an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway!

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A Fort Nelson man has been charged with firearms-related offences after police executed a search warrant on November 18th.

The Northern Rockies RCMP searched a residence in the 5500 block of 48th Street in Fort Nelson, where three stolen firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, various other stolen items, and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine were seized.

The warrant was granted after police received information to support the claim that stolen items were stored inside the residence.

Nathan Dejonghe, a 35-year-old Fort Nelson resident, was arrested by police and charged with firearms-related offences.

He was released after appearing before a judge with a court date scheduled for December 2022.

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.