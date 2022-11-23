FORT NELSON, B.C. — Charges have yet to be laid after a drug bust in Fort Nelson earlier this month, according to RCMP.

The Northern Rockies RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Cottonwood Road on November 14th, resulting in officers seizing firearms, cash and substances.

The warrant was granted after police completed a lengthy investigation into suspected offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police also seized two vehicles believed to have been used when committing the suspected offences.

The investigation is ongoing.

