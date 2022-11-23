VANCOUVER, B.C. — The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has announced a change in its executive leadership after the retirement of its chief operating officer.

The BCUC announced on November 22nd that its chief operating officer (COO), Ian Jarvis, will retire on December 31st, 2022. Jarvis began working as the COO in 2017.

David Morton, chief executive officer of the BCUC, thanked Jarvis for his years of service and leadership.

“We are grateful to Ian for all he has accomplished and wish him the best in his retirement,” said Morton in a release.

Following his retirement, the four existing executive directors of BCUC will each complete a one-year term as COO.

The first to take over the position will be the executive director of rates Yolanda Domingo.

Domingo has been leading the rates division of BCUC since 2016 and has 20 years of industry and regulatory experience, said the BCUC.

Domingo holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and is a B.C. Chartered Professional Accountant.

