FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Energetic City is getting another new food franchise — Bar Burrito.

Papa Johns owner Rhythm Khosla has partnered with Harmaljeet Singh and Kritish Sharma to open the restaurant chain in Fort St. John.

The partners said they aim to be more involved in the community to help with its growth.

Khosla said he came to Canada to study business management and wanted to open his own business. Once he received his primary residency, he opened Papa Johns in Fort St. John.

“It’s better to open a franchise. You [can] learn a lot of things from them,” Khosla explained.

Khosla said he chose Bar Burrito after visiting many restaurants across Canada and ended up really enjoying the food they offered.

Bar Burrito’s opening will be announced in the coming weeks.

