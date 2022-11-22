FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents who added the Extra on their Lotto Max ticket for the October 14th and November 18th draws should check their tickets.

On Friday, November 18th, a draw was pulled for the $500,000 extra prize, with the numbers 25, 70, 74, and 96.

According to BCLC, the winning ticket matching all four numbers for the grand prize of $500,000 was purchased in Fort St. John.

On Friday, October 14th, the extra draw’s numbers were 27, 34, 51, and 87.

The ticket was purchased in the Peace River North Region, according to BCLC.

The next Lotta Max draw is Friday, November 25th.

