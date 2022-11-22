FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The annual Fort St. John Santa Claus parade is around the corner.

The Santa Claus parade takes place on December 3rd at 5 p.m., followed by the Tree Light Up ceremony.

The parade will follow its usual route starting at 110th Avenue and 98th Street, passing by the seniors housing society, before going down 100th Street.

Other events that evening include a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the Holidays Around the Globe interactive display at Centennial Park.

Groups interested in having a float in the parade have until November 29th at 8 p.m. to apply.

For more information about the parade or to fill out a float application, visit the City of Fort St. John website.

A parade map will be released in the coming weeks.

