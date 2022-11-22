FORT ST JOHN, B.C.— The North Peace Secondary School boys and girls volleyball teams played their final weekend of tournaments last weekend, resulting in both senior teams earning a spot at provincials.

The senior boys and girls travelled to Prince George to compete for a spot at BC School Sports Provincials, which take place from November 30th to December 2nd.

The senior girls found success in a best-of-five match against Lake City Secondary School, maintaining control and displaying a team effort throughout the entire game, according to athletic director Jaclyn McNicol.

The senior boys competed in a round-robin tournament on Friday and a best-of-five match on Saturday.

The boys defeated Williams Lake Secondary School in two sets and struggled against Prince George Secondary School.

Saturday morning, the boys defeated Williams Lake in three straight sets, earning the opportunity to play Prince George for a spot at Provincials.

After dropping the first set against Prince George, the boys’ team won the next three, earning them their first spot at provincials since 2015.

​​The senior volleyball teams are hosting a Volleyball Showcase Fundraiser to raise money for their trip to Provincials. The event will have the Grizzlies face elite alumni players on November 24th at 5:00 p.m. at NPSS.

There will also be a silent auction with support from local businesses.

The junior boys played in a local tournament hosted by Bert Bowes Middle School last weekend.

The boys were eager to play Bert Bowes again after being unable to beat the team during the season, according to McNicol.

The junior squad ended up beating Bert Bowes and earned themselves a tournament win.

