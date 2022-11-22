FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 has announced the results of its board election for the 2022-2023 term.

Trustee Helen Gilbert, who was first voted to the position in 2019 after Ida Campbell, is back in the chair position.

Madeline Lehmann was re-elected to the vice-chair position and is also the BC Public School Employees Association (BCPSEA) representative.

The BCPSEA representative alternate is trustee Thomas Whitton.

The BC School Trustees Association’s provincial councillor is trustee Nicole Gillis with trustee Bill Snow as her alternate.

Trustees Ida Campbell and David Scott-Moncrieff round out the board.

