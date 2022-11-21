FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has announced that it will conduct controlled burnings of wood debris at Site C.

The controlled burnings will take place at two Site C locations on November 21st and 22nd.

The burnings will be done at the Halfway River drainage location and on the south bank of the Peace River between Halfway River and Cache Creek.

Story Continues Below

The burning of wood debris is only done for debris that cannot be removed, mulched, or chipped. Burnings are carefully monitored for things like weather conditions and can only be done in the fall and winter.

Site C and the Province of B.C. carefully monitor weather and smoke conditions, and public warnings will be issued if needed.

For more information, please visit Site C’s website.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More