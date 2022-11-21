FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Whopper Wednesday last month raised $3,276 for the Keeley family, which was reportedly given to the family on Saturday.

Fort St. John Burger King owner, Trevor Bolin, said it was about more than just the funds raised.

“I mean, sure, [the funds are] helpful, but they’re not all of it,” Bolin said.

Story Continues Below

“It’s knowing that your neighbours, your family, your friends and your local businesses are rallying behind you.”

He said the last couple of years were tough in Fort St. John, but that didn’t stop people from helping the Keeley family.

Bolin said this fundraiser was the largest single Whopper Wednesday they’ve held.

The Burger King fundraiser was held following the 100 Cool Hand Luke People Who Care fund that was started to assist with medical and travel expenses after their three-year-old son was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

According to the National Cancer Institute, based in the U.S., myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.

Due to the diagnosis, Luke needs a bone marrow transplant.

Brandi Conway, a family friend, said the family is still actively looking for a donor as of November 21st.

Anyone wanting to donate to the 100 Cool Hand Luke People Who Care fund can e-transfer their donation to donate@coolhandluke.ca.

Contributions to the fund will go directly into the Keeley’s bank account, so it is considered a “personal gift,” and donation receipts will not be issued.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More