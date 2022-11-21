VANCOUVER, B.C. — Masters chambers will be reduced at specific registries between December 1st and January 31st, including in Fort St. John.

According to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, this reduction is due to winter weather causing dangerous conditions for travel.

The Courts of BC explained that masters chambers are essentially courtrooms where pre-trial issues, such as requesting documents, take place.

The Supreme Court said any urgent matters will be heard remotely or by a judge sitting in the location.

Counsel and parties are advised to contact Supreme Court Scheduling at the file registry to arrange a hearing, and remote hearings must be applied by requisition.

The following registries will be affected between December 1st and January 31st:

Fort St. John

Dawson Creek

Nelson

Quesnel

Rossland

Smithers

Williams Lake

The Supreme Court would like to note that the notice is subject to change, and any updates will be posted on the Supreme Court’s website.

