BEAVERLODGE, ALTA — The Fort St. John Huskies bested the Beaverlodge Blades 7-2 on Saturday, bringing their winning streak to nine.

Zack Ryan opened up scoring in the first, assisted by Sam Loewen, followed by another goal by Colby Busche, who had help of Cayden Frenette.

Kurtis Lee got the third goal of the game on the powerplay about eight minutes into the first period with the help of Ashton Underhill and Brandon Modde.

Story Continues Below

The second period saw three more goals by the pups. Thomas Loewen, Cayden Frenette, and Brandon Modde all got points on the board, with Loewen getting the assist from Cole Cowan and Frenette receiving assistance from Modde.

Raymond Dick snagged the only goal of the third with six minutes left.

The Huskies will face off against the Sexsmith Vipers at North Peace Arena on Friday. The puck drops at the North Peace Arena at 8 p.m.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More