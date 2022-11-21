PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.

Police say they were called to the mall at about 8:30 this morning for a serious police incident.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

