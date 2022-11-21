Spencer was live at North Peace Secondary School to talk to students about their band fundraiser that aims to raise money so they can attend Music Fest Canada 2023

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on November 21, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Story Continues Below

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT