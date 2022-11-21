DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek has approved a bid for washed rocks for the next three years.

Only one bid was presented to council at their latest meeting on November 21st from Nels Ostero Ltd., a sand and gravel supplier located in Taylor.

Washed rocks material is applied to roads during the winter to help increase traction in icy conditions. While some communities use sand for this, the City of Dawson Creek uses washed rocks.

Story Continues Below

The bid price came out to $43.90 per tonne of washed rocks. This price included taxes, fees, and levies but did not include GST.

The city estimated that it would need 2,500 tonnes of material per year. This means that the total cost would be $329,250.

The price of this bid saw an increase of 9% as compared to the last time bids were opened in 2020. However, this price is set for the next three years and will not change until the next bid is open.

Council approved the bid from Nels Ostero Ltd.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More