After the holidays have passed, many people are ready for a vacation. Travelling to popular snowy destinations for winter sports or sunny locations for a break from cold temperatures are at the top of everyone’s list. If you’d like a winter getaway without the vast crowds, however, several spots around the globe offer a more relaxed atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for sun or snow, here are the best destinations that shouldn’t be so slammed.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, most people visit Gatlinburg to see the fall colours or take advantage of summer breaks. If you head this way during the winter, you’ll likely have the hiking trails to yourself. Temperatures are mild in winter, but cold fronts come through and freeze streams and waterfalls. You can take advantage of serene wildlife while visiting the quaint shops and restaurants in town.

Taos, New Mexico

If you want a winter experience without the crowds, head to Taos. Many visitors go during the winter to ski, but the slopes are less crowded than nearby Colorado or Utah resorts. If you’re not a skier, the town will be virtually empty and ready for you to explore while everyone else is on the mountain. Visit Taos Pueblo to see traditional Native American architecture. You can browse art galleries and visit local restaurants featuring New Mexican cuisine.

Story Continues Below

Photo: Street of Perth; dudlajzov via 123RF

Perth, Australia

Most people head to the beaches and cities of eastern Australia during the northern hemisphere’s winter months. If you’d like the summer weather without the crowds, try the western part of the country instead. Perth is a vibrant town full of shopping, dining, and cultural attractions. Temperatures are in the upper 30’s during the (Australian) summer, so make sure to pack lightweight clothes. There are plenty of beautiful beaches and hiking trails to explore.

Salalah, Oman

The Middle East is a popular winter destination for those seeking warmer climates. Avoid the most popular locations and head to the quieter Oman during the winter. The city of Salalah is off the beaten path but offers plenty of cultural attractions. You can also head to the beaches to sit under the coconut trees or book dolphin-watching trips. Tour ancient archaeological ruins and experience the African influences in this hidden gem.

Tucson, Arizona

If you’d like warmer weather in the U.S., head to Tucson for a laidback and relaxing winter vacation. Not as popular as Phoenix, Scottsdale, or Sedona, Tucson boasts lovely weather without crowds. Winter is the perfect time to go hiking in the hills or even enjoy a night camping. Indulge in the Mexican-influenced food scene and browse the artsy sections of town near the universities.

Ikaria, Greece

Want a Mediterranean getaway? Winter is a great time to visit Greece. You’ll find many popular attractions with virtually no lines. If you want to ensure you get the tranquillity you’re after, head to the island of Ikaria. The least visited of the Greek islands, Ikaria hasn’t set up shop as a tourist destination like Mykonos or Crete. You’ll experience Greece as the locals do, food and all.

Napa Valley, California

Winter is the time to go if you’ve always wanted to visit this area but don’t like crowds. Harvest time is over, and many of the tour buses that are regular features in summer and fall disappear. Temperatures are moderate, so you can enjoy time indoors or out. Take advantage of the emptiness and tour wineries at your leisure. The proprietors have more time to chat and give tours during the winter.

Kyoto, Japan

With its small footprint and mesmerizing culture, Japan is a crowded destination anytime. Winter months are far less crowded in central and southern Japan, however. Many tourists visit the northern areas to see snowfall and the famous “snow monkeys.” Spend time instead in Kyoto and experience the rich traditions of the area. Many foods are offered seasonally in Japan, so winter visitors are in for culinary treats.

Book your winter travel to one of these destinations for a quieter vacation this season.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT