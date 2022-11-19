POUCE COUPE, B.C. — The YMCA of Northern B.C. is partnering with School District 59 Peace River South to extend childcare services to the Village of Pouce Coupe.

Located on the school grounds of Pouce Coupe Elementary, the school-age childcare program brings 20 much-needed before and after-school care spaces to the families and children of the school’s community.

Amanda Alexander, CEO of the YMCA of Northern B.C. acknowledged the demand for reliable school-aged childcare services throughout the province.

Story Continues Below

“The YMCA of Northern BC is proud to once again partner with School District 59 to extend our quality child care services in the Peace River South region,” said Alexander.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help address this need and support even more deserving families and children.”

School District 59 superintendent Christy Fennell said the district appreciates the YMCA supporting the district’s journey of offering more childcare spaces.

“This opportunity provides families with accessible child care at their own community school,” said Fennell.

“This opening will be the district’s fourth before and after school care program created in the last four years”

The Pouce Coupe Child Care Centre operates Monday to Friday from 6:45 a.m. to school start and school dismissal until 5:30 p.m.

Registration for the Pouce Coupe Child Care Centre is now open and can be completed at https://nbc.ymca.ca/child-care/school-age/.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT