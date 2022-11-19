KITSAULT, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending an investigator to the remote site of a helicopter crash that killed one person along the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the Geotech Aviation commercial chopper was conducting survey operations near Kitsault, between Prince Rupert and Stewart, when it collided with terrain.

It says military aircraft and search and rescue technicians found the pilot, the only person in the helicopter, dead.

There was no fire after the collision but the aircraft was destroyed.

The board says the crash happened more than a week ago, on Nov. 9, but the site is difficult to access and a recovery team was being co-ordinated Friday.

It says it’s too early to say what caused the crash, but the investigator will consider the wreckage, equipment, weather conditions, maintenance history and operation of the aircraft.

Investigations by the board seek to improve transportation safety and do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

Geotech Aviation confirmed one of its helicopters was involved in the crash, which occurred about 100 kilometres north of Terrace.

“All of us here are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to the pilot’s family and friends,” the company says in an email statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

