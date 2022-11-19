FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Riley Apsassin, who is wanted for assault causing bodily harm.

Apsassin is 6’ (183cm) tall, weighing 225lbs (102kg), with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large scar on the left side of his face from his left eye to his chin.

Apsassin has two tattoos, “Native” on his right forearm, and “Pride” on his left forearm.

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate and asks anyone with information about Apsassin or his whereabouts, to please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

