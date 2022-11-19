FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies had their third-straight shutout against the Fairview Flyers last night and came out of the North Peace Arena with a 13-0 win.

Shots on goal were 65 and 11 for the Huskies, who managed to score two of their 13 goals shorthanded.

Kurtis Lee and Brandon Modde each had a goal and five assists.

Lee now leads the league with 32 points.

Huskies head coach Todd Alexander said his team will continue to build upon their success.

“We will continue to grow our game. It’s started to come along the way that we are expected to play and the standard of the way we want to be,” said Alexander.

“We still have things to go work on, we’re not perfect by any means.”

Alexander believes the fans in the stands are playing a part in the Huskies’ success this season as well.

“We’re right around the 600 fans a night, and that’s pretty impressive, especially for our group,” said Alexander.

“Lots of the families that come and support us every night are busy with their little hockey players too, so to see another good crowd for us here is something special. The boys enjoy it, and we’re going to continue with that momentum.”

Huskies president Michael Bacso said the fan turnout is a result of the organization’s efforts.

“It’s so great to have so many fans each home game. It is the result of our efforts over the last decade on and off the ice,” said Basco.

“Past and present volunteers along with the coaching staff have worked their butts off to get our program where it is today.”

The Huskies hit the road to take on the Beaverlodge Blades on Saturday.

The puck drops in the Beaverlodge arena at 8:00 p.m.

