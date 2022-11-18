FORT ST. JOHN B.C. — The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies boys and girls volleyball teams had a busy weekend.

The junior boys competed in a 12-team tournament in Prince George.

After working hard to develop court vision and resilience, the team placed eighth overall.

The junior girls hosted the Northern Central Zones tournament.

Although they fought hard, the junior girls suffered a loss to College Heights Secondary in the semi-finals.

The senior boys and girls teams headed to Peace River for their final seasonal tournament.

After being short players due to illnesses and injuries, the senior girls displayed mental resilience, leading them to place third overall in the tournament.

The senior boys had a difficult start to the tournament but were able to win the tier-two finals.

The senior boys and girls teams are headed to Prince George for the Provincial Qualifying Zones tournament, which takes place from November 18th to 19th.

