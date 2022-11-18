By becoming a Supporter, you help ensure that local news and events are covered

Find Out More

Want more stories like this? By becoming a Supporter, you help make that possible!

Learn More

On this episode of Moose Talks, we catch up with Fort St. John Salvation Army Executive Director Jared Braun. The new supportive housing complex opened recently, and the annual Kettle Campaign is underway, so we’ll talk about all that and more.

Listen to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM or watch it live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on November 18, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on InstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters.

As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Greg is the Reader Engagement Lead for Energeticcity. His duties also include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog.