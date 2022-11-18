FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Between donations, Site C, and partner grocery stores, the local Salvation Army foodbank has received over 280,000 pounds of donated food this year.

Jared Braun, executive director for the Salvation Army, said donations are up from previous years.

He said that 40,000 pounds of food was donated to the food bank from Site C alone.

Braun said the camp has continued to be active, so more food is required to feed their staff, and any leftovers or extra meals are being sent to the food bank.

Though food donations, in general, have been up, Braun said the non-perishable contributions have been down.

In addition to more non-perishables, such as pasta and cereal, the Salvation Army is looking for toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, granola bars, fruit snacks and monetary donations.

“Of course, the financial donations are always huge in allowing us to really meet the specific needs that we have,” Braun added.

The Salvation Army is looking forward to the 25th Huskies ‘Fill the Bus’ food drive on November 27th, with a goal of 25,000 pounds to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the food drive.

Over the past 24 years, the Huskies have collected over $250,000 worth of donations for the food bank.

To volunteer for the Fill the Bus food drive, contact Traci Hammond through email at fsjhuskiesvolunteers@gmail.com.

