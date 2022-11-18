VANCOUVER — Ballard Power Systems says it has received an order for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines from a European bus manufacturer.

The company says the order is from Solaris Bus & Coach, a repeat customer.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Story Continues Below

The fuel cells will be installed in Solaris’ Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for Polish public transit operator MPK Poznań.

They are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023.

Ballard chief executive David Mucciacciaro says the company is seeing increased demand for hydrogen fuel cell buses in Europe and looks forward to continued collaboration with Solaris to meet this growing demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BLDP)

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT